FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms tonight possibly severe; cooler Wednesday

Our active spring storm track remains in place with another in a series of cold fronts pushing through late tonight. Until it arrives, the weather won’t be much different than this time yesterday morning with patchy fog early giving way to increasing temperatures and humidity through the day.

The chance of rain stays low through the daytime hours with nothing more than a stray shower even as clouds remain thick with gusty south winds 15 to 25 mph through the day. By the evening rain chances will increase after sunset with the approach of our next cold front.

The front will push a line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms through the state with damaging winds the main concern along the line of storms, but some hail or even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Timing of the storms between 9 pm and 3 am is the when our rain chances will be highest, although flooding does not look to be an issue with the rapid and steady pace of the frontal passage with rainfall amounts of around 1 inch.

Behind the front, rain will quickly exit the area by sunrise Wednesday with a cooler and drier air mass quickly building in from the north sending temperatures down into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Wednesday morning and highs in the upper 60s during the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be even cooler with widespread lows in the 40s under clear skies. A steady warming trend returns Thursday into Friday ahead of yet another storm system by the end of the work week. Rain chances go back up Friday into Saturday ahead of a much slower moving storm system.

Our weekend rain chances will come with the potential for higher totals than our Tuesday night storm system due to the slow-moving nature of the front which could lead to a setup for some flooding, especially since our rivers and grounds are full and saturated. Stay tuned for updates if you have any weekend plans that involve the outdoors!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.