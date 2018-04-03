Flying Tigers Car Show revs up Saturday

The Third Annual Flying Tigers Car Show takes place this Saturday at SOWELA Technical Community College.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is five dollars per person, with children 12 and under being free.

Vehicles of all makes, models, and years are on display this weekend.

There will be numerous categories that each vehicle will be judged on during the show.

Food and beverage vendors, and a kid’s zone will make sure there is plenty for everyone to do.

Registration for a vehicle in the show is thirty dollars before Saturday.

All proceeds from the event will go towards student success through scholarships and funds.

For more information on the car show this weekend, visit their website, or to register a vehicle, click HERE.

