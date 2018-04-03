Flying Tigers Car Show revs up Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Flying Tigers Car Show revs up Saturday

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Third Annual Flying Tigers Car Show takes place this Saturday at SOWELA Technical Community College.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is five dollars per person, with children 12 and under being free.

Vehicles of all makes, models, and years are on display this weekend.

There will be numerous categories that each vehicle will be judged on during the show.

Food and beverage vendors, and a kid’s zone will make sure there is plenty for everyone to do.

Registration for a vehicle in the show is thirty dollars before Saturday.

All proceeds from the event will go towards student success through scholarships and funds.

For more information on the car show this weekend, visit their website, or to register a vehicle, click HERE.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Flying Tigers Car Show revs up Saturday

    Flying Tigers Car Show revs up Saturday

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:22 AM EDT2018-04-03 09:22:28 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The Third Annual Flying Tigers Car Show takes place this Saturday at SOWELA Technical Community College.

    More >>

    The Third Annual Flying Tigers Car Show takes place this Saturday at SOWELA Technical Community College.

    More >>

  • 'Better Block' demonstration headed to Sulphur Saturday

    'Better Block' demonstration headed to Sulphur Saturday

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Bike lanes were first introduced to Lake Charles during a demonstration last spring.  Now that idea might be catching on in Sulphur. Organizers believe the concept can not only improve the city, but also help with traffic.  A temporary bike lane is coming to Sulphur.  South Huntington Street will transform into what's called a "complete street" Saturday giving cyclists their very own lane.  "Complete streets really checks off a lot of boxes,...

    More >>

    Bike lanes were first introduced to Lake Charles during a demonstration last spring.  Now that idea might be catching on in Sulphur. Organizers believe the concept can not only improve the city, but also help with traffic.  A temporary bike lane is coming to Sulphur.  South Huntington Street will transform into what's called a "complete street" Saturday giving cyclists their very own lane.  "Complete streets really checks off a lot of boxes,...

    More >>

  • SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force to host raffle

    SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force to host raffle

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:35:53 GMT

        The SWLA Safe Sleep task force has teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office as well as the Vernon Parish Coroner's office to host a raffle fundraiser for their Cribs for Kids Program.  Raffle tickets can currently be purchased for $2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding safe sleep education classes.  Raffle Prizes include: A ...

    More >>

        The SWLA Safe Sleep task force has teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office as well as the Vernon Parish Coroner's office to host a raffle fundraiser for their Cribs for Kids Program.  Raffle tickets can currently be purchased for $2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding safe sleep education classes.  Raffle Prizes include: A ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly