McNeese prepares for #13 LSU

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese softball returns to Cowgirl Diamond Tuesday, April 3 to host nationally ranked LSU. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be televised on Cox Sports. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the Jack Doland Fieldhouse until 5 p.m. Tuesday or fans may purchase them online at mcneesesports.com. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and fans may also purchase tickets there as long as they are available.



It’s the second meeting of the season between the two teams with the Tigers winning the first meeting 2-0 in dramatic fashion on a walk-off home run by Amber Serrett in the bottom of the seventh inning on March 2 at the LSU Invitational.



McNeese (24-12) is coming off a Southland Conference series win at Northwestern State that saw the Cowgirls take games one (5-3) and three (5-1) to improve their conference record to 7-5.



The Cowgirls currently have four players batting over .300 with junior Justyce McClain continuing to lead the way with a .433 average along with 52 hits, 34 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases.



Morgan Catron, who garnered her second consecutive Southland Conference Hitter of the Week award is batting .350 with 36 hits, 10 home runs, and 34 RBI. Erika Piancastelli is batting .333 with 35 hits, 12 home runs, 12 doubles, 34 RBI, and 27 walks while Hailey Drew is batting .308 with 24 hits, six doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, and 21 walks.



In the circle, sophomore Alexsandra Flores is 12-5 with a 2.13 ERA and has 55 strikeouts while redshirt freshman Caroline Settle, who pitched against the Tigers in the first meeting is 6-5 with a 4.02 ERA with 33 strikeouts. Amber Coons is 4-2 with a 3.43 ERA with 29 strikeouts and Ashley Koncir is 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA with seven strikeouts.



The Tigers, as of last week were ranked 13th in the nation, are coming off a series win at Missouri over the weekend and have won six of their last eight games.



Aliyah Andrew leads LSU with a .376 batting average with 44 hits and has stolen 31 of 32 bases. Amanda Doyle is hitting .364 with 40 hits with 10 doubles and is tied for a team-high four home runs. Serrett also has four home runs on the season.



Carley Hoover leads the pitching staff in victories with 12 (12-3) and 117 strikeouts and has an ERA of 1.02 while Allie Walljasper is 10-3 with a 0.89 ERA with 85 strikeouts. Both players have five shutouts.

