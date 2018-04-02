Vehicle stuck on concrete median on I-10 Bridge Eastbound

The SWLA Safe Sleep task force has teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office as well as the Vernon Parish Coroner's office to host a raffle fundraiser for their Cribs for Kids Program. Raffle tickets can currently be purchased for $2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding safe sleep education classes. Raffle Prizes include: A ...More >>
The SWLA Safe Sleep task force has teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office as well as the Vernon Parish Coroner's office to host a raffle fundraiser for their Cribs for Kids Program. Raffle tickets can currently be purchased for $2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding safe sleep education classes. Raffle Prizes include: A ...More >>
A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is in critical condition in a Lafayette hospital following a motorcycle crash over Easter weekend. Patrol Deputy Parker Vaughan was off-duty when he was involved in the accident, according to a GoFundMe page created for him. Vaughan was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where he is listed in "critically stable condition." The GoFundMe page says he suffered numerous injuries and broken bones and is facing several surgeries. C...More >>
A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is in critical condition in a Lafayette hospital following a motorcycle crash over Easter weekend. Patrol Deputy Parker Vaughan was off-duty when he was involved in the accident, according to a GoFundMe page created for him. Vaughan was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where he is listed in "critically stable condition." The GoFundMe page says he suffered numerous injuries and broken bones and is facing several surgeries. C...More >>
An off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy is now hospitalized and suffering serious injuries, after being struck on his motorcycle by a car Saturday night. "I've been texting his mother back-and-forth and he's in very, very serious condition in a Lafayette hospital," said Mancuso. "We're just kind a hoping and praying. I guess if I were to ask community for anything, it would be for their prayers, because he's got a long road to recovery and it's go...More >>
An off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy is now hospitalized and suffering serious injuries, after being struck on his motorcycle by a car Saturday night. "I've been texting his mother back-and-forth and he's in very, very serious condition in a Lafayette hospital," said Mancuso. "We're just kind a hoping and praying. I guess if I were to ask community for anything, it would be for their prayers, because he's got a long road to recovery and it's go...More >>