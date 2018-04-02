SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force to host raffle

The SWLA Safe Sleep task force has teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office as well as the Vernon Parish Coroner's office to host a raffle fundraiser for their Cribs for Kids Program.

Raffle tickets can currently be purchased for $2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding safe sleep education classes.

Raffle Prizes include:

A retreat package to Dermalogix Salon & Day Spa

An overnight stay for 4 at Big Woods Fish & Game Preserve (includes the use of a boat)

Adirondack chair and table set

Table top steel grill

LSU "eye of the tiger" framed/matted print

Raffle drawing will be held on May 5th. For more information on how you can purchase tickets, you can visit their website or Facebook.

