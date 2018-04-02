SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force to host raffle - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force to host raffle

By Ashley Joseph, Reporter
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

    The SWLA Safe Sleep task force has teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office as well as the Vernon Parish Coroner's office to host a raffle fundraiser for their Cribs for Kids Program. 

Raffle tickets can currently be purchased for $2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding safe sleep education classes. 

Raffle Prizes include:

A retreat package to Dermalogix Salon & Day Spa

An overnight stay for 4 at Big Woods Fish & Game Preserve (includes the use of a boat)

Adirondack chair and table set

Table top steel grill

LSU "eye of the tiger" framed/matted print

Raffle drawing will be held on May 5th. For more information on how you can purchase tickets, you can visit their website or Facebook.

