Immigration attorney weighs in on DACA

In a series of tweets Sunday, President Trump said he would not make a deal on DACA, which protects undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation.

However, under the current laws, no one could actually enter the U.S. using the program anyway,

According to local immigration attorney Ashley Foret Dees, those who try to cross the border now cannot become a DACA recipient.

"Right now you can only renew your DACA if you already took advantage of it," Foret Dees said. "You can't enter the U.S. right now and suddenly come a DACA because the regulations are the same."

"You would have to have entered before 2007 and be under the age of 16 at the time."

Foret Dees said many are confused about what the program actually does.

"Basically the department of homeland security will defer action on their case," Foret Dees said. "Meaning they'll take them off the priority list for deportation and allow them to receive work authorization, but it doesn't actually grant them a status."

"After a year in the U.S. without status with unlawful presence you can be barred from almost all immigration options. And that's where dreamers come in because they have no other legal avenues they can pursue under immigration laws."

Foret Dees said DACA allows individuals to pursue work and higher education but does not give them a status of permanent residency or U.S. citizenship.