Off-duty CPSO Deputy suffered serious injuries after being hit by car

An off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy is now hospitalized and suffering serious injuries, after being struck on his motorcycle by a car Saturday night.

"I've been texting his mother back-and-forth and he's in very, very serious condition in a Lafayette hospital," said Mancuso. "We're just kind a hoping and praying. I guess if I were to ask community for anything, it would be for their prayers, because he's got a long road to recovery and it's going to be tough for him"

Sheriff Tony Mancuso got the call this weekend one of his deputies was down.

Deputy Parker Vaughan was off-duty, riding his motorcycle Southbound in the left lane on Ryan Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to Lake Charles Police.

The crash report says the driver was in the left lane heading North, attempting to turn into the store More 4 Less, when they claim they didn't see Vaughan and hit him.

Launched from his motorcycle, Mancuso says Vaughan suffered very serious injuries.

"He's got a lot of surgeries coming in the near future," said Mancuso. "He has some very serious injuries, a lot of broken bones, a punctured lung, some brain bleeding and so he's got a long ways to go. He really is in serious condition."

Mancuso says he's very close with the family. Vaughan grew up surrounded by law enforcement. His mother worked for LCPD and his father is a retired State Trooper.

A full-time deputy of six years and a member of the Dive Team, Mancuso says Vaughan is incredibly hardworking and an overall good person.

"This isn't the first time something like this has happened to us, but it's kind of like our family," said Mancuso. "When one of us hurts, we all hurt, but the deputies have been very supportive. They've been over there. Our hearts are torn right now. It's gonna be a tough and long process."

The crash is still under investigation. Toxicology results for the driver are pending.

CPSO will be holding a blood drive for Parker Vaughan from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office.

