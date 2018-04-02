Calcasieu River, English Bayou to close due to flooding

In a series of tweets Sunday, President Trump said he would not make a deal on DACA, which protects undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. However, under the current laws, no one could actually enter the U.S. using the program anyway. According to local immigration attorney Ashley Foret Dees, those who try to cross the border now cannot become a DACA recipient. "Right now you can only renew your DACA if you already took advanta...More >>
The Calcasieu River and English Bayou will close at 5 p.m. April 2, due to an emergency declaration from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Recent heavy rains have caused a closure for the Calcasieu River -north of the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line- the English Bayou, and waterways east. The closure does not include the West Fork of the Calcasieu River. The emergency declaration prohibits all recreational boa...More >>
Extreme storm chaser Reed Timmer is bringing his wealth of storm information to Lake Charles. He will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in McNeese State University’s Tritico Theatre as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese season. Having intercepted over 1,000 tornadoes and a dozen powerful hurricanes since he started chasing 20 years ago, Timmer is well known as the most successful and extreme storm chaser in the world. He is one of the few people to documen...More >>
The First Alert Stormteam has declared another First Alert Weather Day for the evening hours of Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather tonight.More >>
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Woodrow Karey who is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lake Charles pastor. It was a case that stunned the community and received national publicity when, September 27, 2013, Pastor Ronald Harris gunned down while preaching in front of his congregation at the Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center in Lake Charles. Deputies say Woodrow Karey first ran, but then voluntarily surrendered. He was charged with second degree murde...More >>
