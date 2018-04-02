Calcasieu River, English Bayou to close due to flooding

Job seekers and employers are invited to attend the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center’s Quarterly Job Fair, which will take place on Wednesday at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

The Calcasieu River and English Bayou will close at 5 p.m. April 2, due to an emergency declaration from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Recent heavy rains have caused a closure for the Calcasieu River -north of the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line- the English Bayou, and waterways east. The closure does not include the West Fork of the Calcasieu River.

The emergency declaration prohibits all recreational boat traffic on the Calcasieu River and the English Bayou.

Parish officials have announced the closure of boat launches at the following parish parks:

River Bluff Park

White Oak Park

English Bayou Park

Park at the end of Goodman Road

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division patrols will be out to enforce these closures.

The order will remain in place until river levels return to normal.

