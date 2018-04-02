Sheriff: Vernon deputy involved in shooting released from hospital

A Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office deputy involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon has been released from the hospital, according to Sheriff Sam Craft.

Craft said that the deputy was struck in the forearm as he responded to a domestic disturbance call on Magnolia Street in New Llano.

Craft said that within seconds of the deputy arriving on the scene, the suspect, Bobby Hinton, 60, pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, striking the deputy in the forearm and striking the patrol unit.

The deputy returned fire, hitting Hinton once, Craft said. Hinton was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

