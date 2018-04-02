First Alert Weather Day Tuesday night: Damaging winds and hail possible

The 7 Stormteam has declared Tuesday, April 3, a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours.

The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton says the storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday, and 3 a.m. Wednesday, although this could change as we get closer to tomorrow night, depending on the speed of the front.

Plan on monitoring the weather closely Tuesday evening and you can count on the 7 StormTeam to keep you updated on the potential for severe weather. Now would be a great time to make sure you have the KPLC 7 StormTeam Mobile Weather App on your smartphone. Apple users download the app HERE. Android users download the app HERE.

Again, the storms are likely to occur Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Conditions will be fine during the day Tuesday. And once the front moves through, northerly winds will usher in cooler and drier air.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

