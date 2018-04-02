Allen Parish Sheriff's Office announces drug arrests

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has announced a string of drug arrests in southwest Louisiana, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert.

Narcotics Officers with APSO conducted a series of undercover investigations into alleged prescription narcotics sales by Thomas Longino between December 2017 and March 2018.

During the investigation, narcotics officers made controlled buys from Longino at his home and shop. On March 29 a search warrant was executed on Longino's residence and shop where numerous illegal prescription medications were found. Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, Oxycodone, Suboxone, drug paraphernalia and currency were also seized as evidence in this case. This investigation is on-going.

A traffic stop in Oakdale resulted in the arrest of three Ville Platte residents on multiple drug charges. Deputies with APSO were working a criminal patrol detail in the Oakdale area when they stopped a vehicle for an improper display of license plate violation. While speaking with the driver about the violation, the deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The vehicle had five occupants to include a minor female child. An APSO K9 alerted on the vehicle indicating the presence of illegal narcotics. During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered synthetic marijuana, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the driver seat area. Crystal meth and drug paraphernalia were also found in a purse and the back seat area of the car.

The driver Cleveland C. Jagneaux 25, from Ville Platte, was charged with improper display of plates, possession of crystal meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment.

Passenger Brandon M. Deshotel 23 of Ville Platte was charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of crystal meth over 28 grams and child endangerment.

Passenger Heidi A. Brignac, 20 of Ville Platte was charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of crystal meth over 28 grams, drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Deputies noticed that Britnell appeared to have an object concealed on her person. All three suspects were transported to the Allen Parish Jail where a female jailer allegedly removed more than 40 grams of crystal meth which was seized as evidence from Britnell's person.

Xavier J. Morrow, 27, of Kinder was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morrow's arrest came after a March 8 search warrant was executed on his apartment by the Allen Parish Narcotics task force and Kinder Police Department. The apartment search resulted in 410 grams of marijuana that was packaged for street sale, a digital scale, a bag of marijuana and box of baggies, bulk packaging, and $810 cash was seized as evidence of the marijuana sales.

An Oakdale man was arrested on several felony drug charges after the Allen Parish Narcotics task force got a tip about illegal narcotics sales. Officers conducted a search of Jacob Paul Cloud's residence and found evidence of street sales of synthetic marijuana, hydrocodone, Alprazolam, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a substantial amount of crystal methamphetamine. Cloud allegedly met with and distributed illegal narcotics to known users from his apartment.

