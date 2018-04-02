FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely Tuesday night, some could be strong to severe

The humidity has returned, and it will remain here until the next cold front arrives late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The front will also bring a chance of strong to severe storms to Southwest Louisiana. The weather will be much nicer behind the front, but it won’t stay nice through the weekend.

Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the low 60s north of I-10, to the low 70s along the coast. It will likely remain breezy overnight too with winds of 5 to 10 mph, and this should keep fog from developing.

Tuesday will be much like Monday with warm and humid conditions; highs will top out in the low 80s in most areas. However, we will see changes late in the afternoon into the evening as a cold front approaches our area from the northwest. This will cause clouds to increase and some showers or thunderstorms will be possible by late afternoon.

The 7 Stormteam has declared Tuesday, April 3 a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours. The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday; although this could change as we get closer to tomorrow night depending on the speed of the front.

Plan on monitoring the weather closely Tuesday evening and you can count on the 7 Stormteam to keep you updated on the potential for severe weather. Now would be a great time to make sure you have the KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App on your smart phone.

Again, the storms are likely to occur Tuesday evening into early Wednesday; conditions will be fine during the day Tuesday. And once the front moves through northerly winds will usher in cooler and drier air.

Wednesday and Thursday will be nearly perfect days with highs in the low to mid 70s with low humidity. Thursday morning will be cool with most areas reaching the 40s for morning lows! So, you may need to find the jacket again.

A warming trend will begin late Thursday into Friday with southerly winds returning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon, and the forecast currently includes a 40% chance of rain. That rain chance increases to 60% on Saturday ahead of another cold front. At this time the threat of severe weather looks less certain, but we will continue to monitor this threat for you over the coming days.

If you have outdoor plans for Friday or Saturday it would be best to make indoor alternatives in case rain occurs. The weather looks significantly better on Sunday with slightly cooler and drier air returning and rain chances should be gone.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

