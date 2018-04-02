Cleanest city contest judging to be held in Lake Charles

The SWLA Safe Sleep task force has teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office as well as the Vernon Parish Coroner's office to host a raffle fundraiser for their Cribs for Kids Program. Raffle tickets can currently be purchased for $2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding safe sleep education classes. Raffle Prizes include: A ...More >>
A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is in critical condition in a Lafayette hospital following a motorcycle crash over Easter weekend. Patrol Deputy Parker Vaughan was off-duty when he was involved in the accident, according to a GoFundMe page created for him. Vaughan was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where he is listed in "critically stable condition." The GoFundMe page says he suffered numerous injuries and broken bones and is facing several surgeries. C...More >>
An off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy is now hospitalized and suffering serious injuries, after being struck on his motorcycle by a car Saturday night. "I've been texting his mother back-and-forth and he's in very, very serious condition in a Lafayette hospital," said Mancuso. "We're just kind a hoping and praying. I guess if I were to ask community for anything, it would be for their prayers, because he's got a long road to recovery and it's go...More >>
The 7 Stormteam has declared Tuesday, April 3 a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton says the storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. WednesdayMore >>
