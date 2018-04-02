Allen Parish Sheriff's Office to host active shooter seminar for area churches

In an effort to best prepare the public in the event of an active shooter situation, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a seminar.

The information to be held Tuesday, April 3, at 6 p.m., is for churches in Allen Parish. Sheriff Doug Hebert invites all church leaders to attend the special training.

The training will be held at the Civic Center in Oberlin. While all are invited, seating is limited and churches are asked to send no more than four people to represent your organization.

To attend, RSVP by calling Pam Pender at the Sheriff's Office at (337) 639-4353.

