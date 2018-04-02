Allen Parish Sheriff's Office to host active shooter seminar for area churches

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has announced a string of drug arrests in southwest Louisiana, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert. Narcotics Officers with APSO conducted a series of undercover investigations into alleged prescription narcotics sales by Thomas Longino between December 2017 and March 2018. During the investigation, narcotics officers made controlled buys from Longino at his home and shop. On March 29 a search warrant was executed on Longi...More >>
District judging in the Cleanest City Contest takes place in Lake Charles on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Lake Charles residents are encouraged to beautify their yards prior to that day. By picking up litter and removing weeds they will help improve the appearance of property and contribute to the overall attractiveness of the City as it prepares to compete at the district level. “Lake Area citizens can help by informing their friends and business owners about the cont...More >>
A Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office deputy involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon has been released from the hospital, according to Sheriff Sam Craft. Craft said that the deputy was struck in the forearm as he responded to a domestic disturbance call on Magnolia Street in New Llano. Craft said that within seconds of the deputy arriving on the scene, the suspect, Bobby Hinton, 60, pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, striking the deputy in the forearm and striking the patrol uni...More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. this afternoon in New Llano, according to VPSO. A Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call at the residence. Upon arrival he exited the vehicle where he had immediate contact with the complainant and the suspect later identified as, Bobby Hinton,60. Within seconds of the Deputy exiting his patrol unit Hinton brandished a handgun and fired t...More >>
In an effort to best prepare the public in the event of an active shooter situation, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a seminar. The information to be held Tuesday, April 3, at 6 p.m., is for churches in Allen Parish. Sheriff Doug Hebert invites all church leaders to attend the special training. The training will be held at the Civic Center in Oberlin. While all are invited, seating is limited and churches are asked to send no more than four people to represent you...More >>
