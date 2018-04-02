CPSO deputy in critical condition following motorcycle crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO deputy in critical condition following motorcycle crash

By KPLC Digital Staff
Parker Vaughan (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is in critical condition in a Lafayette hospital following a motorcycle crash over Easter weekend.

Patrol Deputy Parker Vaughan was off-duty when he was involved in the accident, according to a GoFundMe page created for him.

Vaughan was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where he is listed in "critically stable condition."

The GoFundMe page says he suffered numerous injuries and broken bones and is facing several surgeries.

