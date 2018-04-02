CPSO deputy in critical condition following motorcycle crash

In an effort to best prepare the public in the event of an active shooter situation, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a seminar. The information to be held Tuesday, April 3, at 6 p.m., is for churches in Allen Parish. Sheriff Doug Hebert invites all church leaders to attend the special training. The training will be held at the Civic Center in Oberlin. While all are invited, seating is limited and churches are asked to send no more than four people to represent you...More >>
The humidity has returned, and it will remain here until the next cold front arrives late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The front will also bring a chance of strong to severe storms to Southwest Louisiana. The weather will be much nicer behind the front, but it won’t stay nice through the weekend.More >>
A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is in critical condition in a Lafayette hospital following a motorcycle crash over Easter weekend. Patrol Deputy Parker Vaughan was off-duty when he was involved in the accident, according to a GoFundMe page created for him. Vaughan was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where he is listed in "critically stable condition." The GoFundMe page says he suffered numerous injuries and broken bones and is facing several surgeries. C...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of a theft in Lake Charles, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
As water continues to flow out of the bayous and creeks into the larger river basins, rises are noted along parts of the Calcasieu River with the gauge near Oberlin in a major flood at over 7 feet above flood stage as of Monday morning as it neared its crest.More >>
