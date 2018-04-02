Family Fishing Festival on April 7 at Cameron Prairie NWR

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Friends of the Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge Complex and Wetlands are working with numerous partners and volunteers to host a free Family Fishing Festival on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge.



State licensing and fishing regulations will apply.



Participants will have an opportunity to fish for bass, bream, and/or catfish from three ponds covering 6.5 acres.



These ponds are only open to fishing during occasional special events, so when the fish are biting it is great fun.



There will be several educational activities at the festival including fish identification, knot tying, line casting, fish printing and a coloring table.



The Lacassine Fish Camp will provide face painting for anyone interested in adding a bit of color to his or her day.

Don't miss having your caricature drawn by Big Draws artist, Beth Hebert, who will be at the festival to draw caricatures of guests free of charge beginning at 9:30 A.M.



Document your catch by having your photo taken in front of the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge Family Fishing Festival Mural just before the festival exit. A volunteer photographer will be available to assist you.

The first 200 registered guests will receive a gift bag at check in.



All guests will receive a free raffle ticket providing an opportunity to win donated prizes. Winning tickets and their prizes will be available for pick up at the festival exit tent near registration.

Each guest will receive a ticket for a free hot dog, bag of chips, and a snack that will be available beginning at 11:00 A.M. Coca-Cola Company is providing free drinks. Food and drinks will only be available while supplies last.



Loaner fishing poles will be available for check out on a first-come, first-served basis. Bait will be available while supplies last.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own baits, lawn chairs, ice filled coolers for fish, sunscreen, drinks, bug repellent and a wagon or cart to transport personal and fishing gear from the parking area to the festival area and ponds.



Participants may enter the fishing grounds beginning at 9:00 A.M. to register and then go fishing.



Parking will be available in the Cameron Prairie Visitor Center parking lot located on the west side of Highway 27, 11 miles south of Holmwood.



The festival area is located west of the parking area and can be accessed by walking. Parking attendants and signs will guide participants to registration at the fishing area.

For more information about participating in this event, or becoming an event sponsor or volunteer, please call Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge at 337-598-2216.



