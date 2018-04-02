CPSO looking for thief who stole iPhone 5 from unlocked car

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man responsible for a theft in Lake Charles, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Myers says, on Mar. 22, CPSO responded to a call about a theft from a convenience store on North Lakeshore Drive.

After Investigating, CPSO found that a man stole an iPhone 5 from an unlocked car in the parking lot. A surveillance camera showed that the suspect drove a white GMC Envoy, Myers says.

Detective Hollan Dyer is the lead detective and if anyone has any information, call him at 302-6836. '

