CPSO looking for thief who stole iPhone 5 from unlocked car

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man responsible for a theft in Lake Charles, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Myers says, on Mar. 22, CPSO responded to a call about a theft from a convenience store on North Lakeshore Drive. 

After Investigating, CPSO found that a man stole an iPhone 5 from an unlocked car in the parking lot. A surveillance camera showed that the suspect drove a white GMC Envoy, Myers says.  

Detective Hollan Dyer is the lead detective and if anyone has any information, call him at 302-6836. '

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

