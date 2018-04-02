Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 01, 2018

Daniel Ray Archangel, 52, Jeanerette: Parole detainer.

Gaving Gerald Jeter, 39, Lake Charles: Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. Bond: $3,500

Michael Brenski Jr., 30, Rosepine: Aggravated assault, battery.

Eric Lee Linden, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Lexi Brooke Doga, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler Murray Pittuck, 31, Calgary: Battery.

Katherine Rose McDonald, 38, Montgomery, TX: Battery, Aggravated assault, obscenity.

Jacoby Mark Ceasar, 17, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, battery, simple criminal damage.

Laura Elaine Dougay, 24, Vinton: Battery, child endangerment, possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Eric Lee Smith, 34, Lake Charles: Four counts of attempted probation violation.

Ashley Nicole Musser, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Tarkie Satara Reese, 39, Columbia, SC: Theft.

Jeromey Sr. Fontenot, 42, Lake Charles: Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two counts direct contempt of court.

Harold Lewis Bellard, 35, Lake Charles: Three counts possession with intent.

Terrence Lamont St Julien, 35, Lake Charles: Display of plates, operating a vehicle while under suspension, failure to register as a sex offender.

Donald James Roberson, 35, Operating while intoxicated, two counts of direct contempt of court.

Tyra JNai Bellard, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Ellis Jr. Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.

