Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 01, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
Daniel Ray Archangel, 52, Jeanerette: Parole detainer.
Gaving Gerald Jeter, 39, Lake Charles: Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. Bond: $3,500
Michael Brenski Jr., 30, Rosepine: Aggravated assault, battery.
Eric Lee Linden, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Lexi Brooke Doga, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance.
Tyler Murray Pittuck, 31, Calgary: Battery.
Katherine Rose McDonald, 38, Montgomery, TX: Battery, Aggravated assault, obscenity.
Jacoby Mark Ceasar, 17, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, battery, simple criminal damage.
Laura Elaine Dougay, 24, Vinton: Battery, child endangerment, possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Eric Lee Smith, 34, Lake Charles: Four counts of attempted probation violation.
Ashley Nicole Musser, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.
Tarkie Satara Reese, 39, Columbia, SC: Theft.
Jeromey Sr. Fontenot, 42, Lake Charles: Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two counts direct contempt of court.
Harold Lewis Bellard, 35, Lake Charles: Three counts possession with intent.
Terrence Lamont St Julien, 35, Lake Charles: Display of plates, operating a vehicle while under suspension, failure to register as a sex offender.
Donald James Roberson, 35, Operating while intoxicated, two counts of direct contempt of court.
Tyra JNai Bellard, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Ellis Jr. Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
