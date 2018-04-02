Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 01, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 01, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Daniel Ray Archangel, 52, Jeanerette: Parole detainer.

Gaving Gerald Jeter, 39, Lake Charles: Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. Bond: $3,500

Michael Brenski Jr., 30, Rosepine: Aggravated assault, battery. 

Eric Lee Linden, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. 

Lexi Brooke Doga, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance. 

Tyler Murray Pittuck, 31, Calgary: Battery. 

Katherine Rose McDonald, 38, Montgomery, TX: Battery, Aggravated assault, obscenity. 

Jacoby Mark Ceasar, 17, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, battery, simple criminal damage. 

Laura Elaine Dougay, 24, Vinton: Battery, child endangerment, possession of a legend drug without a prescription. 

Eric Lee Smith, 34, Lake Charles: Four counts of attempted probation violation. 

Ashley Nicole Musser, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Tarkie Satara Reese, 39, Columbia, SC: Theft. 

Jeromey Sr. Fontenot, 42, Lake Charles: Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two counts direct contempt of court. 

Harold Lewis Bellard, 35, Lake Charles: Three counts possession with intent. 

Terrence Lamont St Julien, 35, Lake Charles: Display of plates, operating a vehicle while under suspension, failure to register as a sex offender. 

Donald James Roberson, 35, Operating while intoxicated, two counts of direct contempt of court. 

Tyra JNai Bellard, 20, Lake Charles:  Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Ellis Jr. Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana. 

