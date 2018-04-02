Nonprofit provides disaster relief across the world - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nonprofit provides disaster relief across the world

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Every year natural disasters destroy entire communities across the world.

An organization in Lake Charles has been traveling the globe for over 20 years providing food and supplies to communities in need.

Friend Ships Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that collects, distributes, and delivers food and supplies to people in need across the world.

Since the 1980s they have provided disaster relief to places like Honduras, Haiti, Russia, Japan, Israel, Syria, and many other places worldwide.

They have also completed disaster response missions to areas across the United States.

Not only have they given countless amounts of food and clothing to the poor, but they also started a character building program for young adults.

Sea Hawks is a two-year program for 18 to 25-year-old men and women designed to develop them spiritually, mentally, and physically while participating in disaster relief missions.

They also established a food distribution program in the United States that provides around 150,000 meals a week across the nation.

For more information on the many activities they participate in, or to learn about how to get involved, visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, dead at 81

    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, dead at 81

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:35:30 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:37:05 GMT
    (Source: RNN)(Source: RNN)

    Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.

    More >>

    Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.

    More >>

  • CPSO looking for thief who stole iPhone 5 from unlocked car

    CPSO looking for thief who stole iPhone 5 from unlocked car

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:24:37 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man responsible for a theft in Lake Charles, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. Myers says, on Mar. 22, CPSO responded to a call about a theft from a convenience store on North Lakeshore Drive.  After Investigating, CPSO found that a man stole an iPhone 5 from an unlocked car in the parking lot. A surveillance camera showed that the suspect drove a white GMC Envoy, Myers says.   Detective Hollan Dyer is the ...More >>
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man responsible for a theft in Lake Charles, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. Myers says, on Mar. 22, CPSO responded to a call about a theft from a convenience store on North Lakeshore Drive.  After Investigating, CPSO found that a man stole an iPhone 5 from an unlocked car in the parking lot. A surveillance camera showed that the suspect drove a white GMC Envoy, Myers says.   Detective Hollan Dyer is the ...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 01, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 01, 2018

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:39:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Daniel Ray Archangel, 52, Jeanerette: Parole detainer. Gaving Gerald Jeter, 39, Lake Charles: Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. Bond: $3,500 Michael Brenski Jr., 30, Rosepine: Aggravated assault, battery.  Eric Lee Linden, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.  Lexi Brooke Doga, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance.  Tyler Murray Pittuck, 31, Calgary: Battery.&n...More >>
    Daniel Ray Archangel, 52, Jeanerette: Parole detainer. Gaving Gerald Jeter, 39, Lake Charles: Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. Bond: $3,500 Michael Brenski Jr., 30, Rosepine: Aggravated assault, battery.  Eric Lee Linden, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.  Lexi Brooke Doga, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance.  Tyler Murray Pittuck, 31, Calgary: Battery.&n...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly