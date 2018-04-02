Nonprofit provides disaster relief across the world

Every year natural disasters destroy entire communities across the world.

An organization in Lake Charles has been traveling the globe for over 20 years providing food and supplies to communities in need.

Friend Ships Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that collects, distributes, and delivers food and supplies to people in need across the world.

Since the 1980s they have provided disaster relief to places like Honduras, Haiti, Russia, Japan, Israel, Syria, and many other places worldwide.

They have also completed disaster response missions to areas across the United States.

Not only have they given countless amounts of food and clothing to the poor, but they also started a character building program for young adults.

Sea Hawks is a two-year program for 18 to 25-year-old men and women designed to develop them spiritually, mentally, and physically while participating in disaster relief missions.

They also established a food distribution program in the United States that provides around 150,000 meals a week across the nation.

For more information on the many activities they participate in, or to learn about how to get involved, visit their website or Facebook page.

