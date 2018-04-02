Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Friday, March 31

Samuel Smith, 26, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Randy Smith, 57, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Antonia Jack, 40, Iowa: Aggravated Battery.

Michael Littles, 53, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Keevon Bell, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

David Wilkinson, 26, Dequincy: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, criminal conspiracy, simple robbery.

Kweisi Ledet, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons, 1st weapons offense, two counts possession of marijuana, 1st offense, three counts of drug paraphernalia.

Alyncia Arthur, 26, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer, domestic abuse battery, resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Early Garrick, 62, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in a places or on land after being forbidden, resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Asa Granger, 27, Sulphur: Probation detainer, direct contempt of court.

Michael Derouen, 30, Sulphur: Two counts direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana; 2nd offense, vagrancy.

Scott Stains, 37, Vinton: Direct contempt of court, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000, theft less than $1,000.

Jamarious Myers, 18, Bonwier, TX: Aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Kammie Chesson, 45, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice, resisting an officer.

David Yeargin, 30, San Antonio, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Terrance Washington, 48, Lake Charles: Battery of police officer, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D., resisting a police officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace.

