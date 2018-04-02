Sunrise birthdays: April 2, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center: Patrick Shane Meyers, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500. Luke Mattingly Meadors, 36, Denham Springs: Instate detainer. Arnold James McGruder, 29, Lake Charles: Batter. Justin Wade Fontenot, 41, Vinton: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500. Kanika Latancia Carter, 38, Ponchatoula: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of drugs with the i...More >>
