Sunrise birthdays: April 2, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunrise birthdays: April 2, 2018

(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
(KPLC) -

Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 2:

  • Bryanna Allison, 13
  • Corey Dotson, Jr., 3
  • Marsha Avery, 50
  • Tugg Mudd, 3
  • Lisa Rious, 16

If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Friday, March 31

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Friday, March 31

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-04-02 13:30:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Samuel Smith, 26, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Randy Smith, 57, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Antonia Jack, 40, Iowa: Aggravated Battery. Michael Littles, 53, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Keevon Bell, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. David Wilkinson, 26, Dequincy: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, criminal conspiracy, simple robbery. Kweisi Ledet, 23, ...More >>
    Samuel Smith, 26, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Randy Smith, 57, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Antonia Jack, 40, Iowa: Aggravated Battery. Michael Littles, 53, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Keevon Bell, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. David Wilkinson, 26, Dequincy: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, criminal conspiracy, simple robbery. Kweisi Ledet, 23, ...More >>

  • Sunrise birthdays: April 2, 2018

    Sunrise birthdays: April 2, 2018

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-04-02 12:47:11 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 2: Bryanna Allison, 13 Corey Dotson, Jr., 3 Marsha Avery, 50 Tugg Mudd, 3 Lisa Rious, 16 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 2: Bryanna Allison, 13 Corey Dotson, Jr., 3 Marsha Avery, 50 Tugg Mudd, 3 Lisa Rious, 16 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 30, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 30, 2018

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-04-02 12:40:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Patrick Shane Meyers, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500. Luke Mattingly Meadors, 36, Denham Springs: Instate detainer. Arnold James McGruder, 29, Lake Charles: Batter. Justin Wade Fontenot, 41, Vinton: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500. Kanika Latancia Carter, 38, Ponchatoula: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of drugs with the i...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Patrick Shane Meyers, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500. Luke Mattingly Meadors, 36, Denham Springs: Instate detainer. Arnold James McGruder, 29, Lake Charles: Batter. Justin Wade Fontenot, 41, Vinton: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500. Kanika Latancia Carter, 38, Ponchatoula: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of drugs with the i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly