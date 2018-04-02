Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 30, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 30, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Patrick Shane Meyers, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Luke Mattingly Meadors, 36, Denham Springs: Instate detainer.

Arnold James McGruder, 29, Lake Charles: Batter.

Justin Wade Fontenot, 41, Vinton: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500.

Kanika Latancia Carter, 38, Ponchatoula: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of drugs with the intent to manufacture, produce or distribute; possession of marijuana. Bond: $10,600.

Morlen Jermaine Brown, 38, Tickfaw: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of marijuana. Bond: $10,500.

Victor Dominique Rivera, 30, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Mark Thomas Fontenot, 56, Sulphur: Careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving. Bond: $2,500.

Lashone Atrice Bushnell, 31, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.

Sylvester Dabue Barrett, 41, Lake Charles: Criminal damage to property, theft. Bond: $3,500.

Damien Isiaha Perkins, 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

 Allison Jane Rose, 47, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Eric Lee Martinez, 35, Lake Charles: No seat belt, failure to register and notify s a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $5,100.

Pamela Kay Delahoussaye, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture, or distribute .

John Henry Adams, IV, 29, Youngstown, FL: Operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses. Bond: $500.

Jose Luis Flores, Sr., 42, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Alyssa Ashley Chapman, 29, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving.

Kenny Jules Sturlese, 36, Lake Charles: Entry or remaining after being forbidden, possession of drugs, resisting an officer, direct contempt of court.

Ralph Wilridge, 60, Lake Charles: Disarming of a peace officer, criminal trespass.

Jeffery Lynn Daily, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

