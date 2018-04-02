FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather ending with storms back Tuesday night

Temperatures this morning in the 50s will combine with increasing moisture in the air to result in some areas of fog around for your morning commute. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds, a lot like how we ended the weekend, will continue into the start of the post-holiday work week.

Afternoon highs today will reach the lower 80s with breeze out of the south between 10 and 20 mph this afternoon. There is a slight chance of stray showers but rain chances are low through the day. Tuesday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds and only slight rain chances through the day as winds become a bit more brisk out of the south in advance of our next storm system set to arrive late Tuesday night.

An approaching cold front will bring a line of rain and thunderstorms through the state after sunset through the very early morning hours of Wednesday with the potential for some strong the severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk of severe storms with damaging winds and hail the primary threats although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out! Unlike last week, the storms will move through rather quickly so flooding is not likely to be a problem with 1 to at most 2 inches of rain all that is expected.

By Wednesday morning, storms will have moved east of the area by sunrise with a fast improvement as high pressure builds in bringing the sunshine and cooler nights with lows back in the 40s by Thursday morning with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunshine continues for Thursday with another in a series of storm systems approaches the area by late Friday into Saturday with more thunderstorms likely for the start of the weekend. These storms have a potential to be strong as well and is something we’ll be monitoring by the end of the work-week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.