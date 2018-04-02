Easter goodies present danger for household pets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Peeps, chocolate bunnies and jelly beans all sound like an Easter candy lovers dream, but it can be a nightmare for your pets. It's not just the chocolate and the plastic eggs you need to worry about.

The number one Easter related issue that veterinarians see is chocolate, but the risk is two-fold.

"A dog isn't going to open up the chocolate Easter bunny and eat just the chocolate, they're going to eat the wrapper as well," veterinarian Dr. Michael Petty said.

That can lead to obstruction and poisoning. The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it is. It can cause anxiety, heart issues, seizures and can be life-threatening.

Sugar-free gum or sweets are also dangerous because they may contain a sweetener called Xylitol.

"Xylitol is very dangerous for dogs," Dr. Petty said. "It can plummet their blood sugar level actually go into a coma, and can have some other long term effects on their liver as well that could be fatal."

While the Easter ham may be on your plate, it's one of the most overlooked hazards for cats and dogs.

"People want to treat their dogs and they cut off a piece of it, what do they usually cut off, the fatty part that they don't want to eat," Dr. Petty said. "That can lead to vomiting and diarrhea but, more seriously pancreatitis can be a very deadly issue and it can be very hard to recover from."

Plastic grass poses a big risk for cats. Also if you have a cat, avoid Easter lilies. They are incredibly toxic. Easter lilies can put a cat into kidney failure to the point of death.

