BREAKING: Deputy involved shooting in Vernon Parish

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. this afternoon in New Llano, according to VPSO.

A Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call at the residence. Upon arrival he exited the vehicle where he had immediate contact with the complainant and the suspect later identified as, Bobby Hinton,60.

Within seconds of the Deputy exiting his patrol unit Hinton brandished a handgun and fired two shots at the Deputy, while the Deputy retreated behind his patrol unit.One round struck the Deputy in the forearm and the other round struck the patrol unit.

The Deputy returned gun fire hitting the assailant one time.Upon arrival of additional officers and medical personnel, Hinton and the Deputy, were transported to Byrd Regional Hospital for treatment.

Hinton was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Deputy was transported to a hospital in Alexandria for further treatment and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

