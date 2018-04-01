FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances going up this week with strong storms possible Tuesday night

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s. North of I-10 will see the mid 50s in a few places. You may not need a jacket tonight. It will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and stay out of the south. There could be some patchy fog early Monday morning.

Next week looks to be warm with temperatures back in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will also be a few clouds around, and not as much sunshine. There is the possibility of a few showers during the day on Monday, but only 20%.

Tuesday will bring our next cold front. This one will be moving much quicker. I have a 60% chance for Tuesday, and a 30% chance for Wednesday morning. Most of the rain on Tuesday will hold off until the evening. Then we will see a lot of rain overnight into early Wednesday morning.

There is the possibility of severe weather once again with this system. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday/Tuesday night. The biggest threats are damaging winds and flooding. This is similar to what we saw last week. This difference is that this system is moving faster and should not stall. So therefore, we should not have as much rain. Hail and tornadoes are not ruled out.

Our temperatures will have a quick cool-down after the cold front passes. Highs on Wednesday, will be in the upper 60s, with lows back in the low 50s. Then by Friday, we will already have temperatures back in the upper 70s for the high, and mid 60s for the low.

There will also be a few more days of some rain by the end of next week into the weekend. There is a 30% chance for rain on Friday, then a 60% chance for next Saturday. We are heading into our spring-weather pattern where rain is possible just about any day and temperatures will be much warmer. Enjoy the 70s while they are still around!

