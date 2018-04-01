Bayou Rum hosts Easter egg hunt for adults

Think Easter egg hunts are just for the kids? Think again!

Bayou Rum decided to host an Easter egg hunt with a twist: only those 21 and older could participate.

"Basically, we just wanted to give adults something to do." says Bayou Rum Visitor Center Manager Adam Carter. "All the kids get all the fun, so we just wanted to give everyone else a chance."

The local distillery in Lacassine posted the event on social media and the response was much larger than anticipated.

"We started out just wanting to have about 150 people out the day before Easter, and overnight we had about a thousand people interested in it on Facebook. So we decided to do a little bit of ticketing and are expecting around 350 to 400 people."

Workers are Bayou Rum placed almost two thousand eggs filled with candy, buttons, free coupons, and more across the grounds, along with several golden eggs that held the best prizes. When 2 o'clock rolled around, adults scrambled to grab as many as possible.

The event also saw several vendors turn up, along with a few pirates.

"We have Baja, Pops and Rockets, we have Tasterite's out here as well, and we also have Diana's Cakes. We do have some pirates here from the Pirate Festival, we wanted to celebrate that partnership that we have with them and give them a chance to come out and be a pirate."

With the success of their inaugural event, those at Bayou Rum are setting their sights on creating more events over the course of the year, as well as partnering with a few festivals.

"The next thing we have coming up is we are actually going to be one of the sponsors at the Pirate Festival. So that's going to be really exciting for us. We are hoping to do a little bit of something every quarter, maybe even every month, so we will see how it goes."

