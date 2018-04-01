Bayou Rum hosts Easter egg hunt for adults

Think Easter egg hunts are just for the kids? Think again! Bayou Rum decided to host an Easter egg hunt with a twist: only those 21 and older could participate. "Basically, we just wanted to give adults something to do." says Bayou Rum Visitor Center Manager Adam Carter. "All the kids get all the fun, so we just wanted to give everyone else a chance." The local distillery in Lacassine posted the event on social media and the response was much larger than anticip...More >>
A boil advisory has been lifted for most of the customers in Waterworks District 12 in Ward Three.More >>
The First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir of Lake Charles will present the Mozart Requiem at 7:30 p.m. on March 30. The concert, held during the church's Good Friday service, will feature a full orchestra and soloists from LSU. The public is invited to the event. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
