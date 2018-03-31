Cowboys drop series following 9-1 loss to SLU on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES – Southeastern Louisiana’s Kyle Schimpf provided all the runs the Lions would need on Saturday in a 9-1 win over McNeese, as Schimpf’s first inning grand slam set the tone for the Lions to win the Southland Conference series two games to one.



The loss dropped the Cowboys to 10-17 overall and 7-5 in league play while SLU improved to 21-10 and 9-3. McNeese will return to action on Monday when it visits Texas at 6:30 in a game that will be televised on the Longhorn Network.



After the four-run first, McNeese’s pitching staff threw up zeroes the next four innings and the Cowboys were able to cut the gap to 4-1 after five innings.



A potential big inning was halted when a two-on, one-out fifth inning line drive to left field by Mitchell Rogers appeared to be going over the head of Trenon Trosclair, but Trosclair made a leaping grab in front of the warning track to rob Mitchell of extra bases and potentially two more runs to score.



SLU added another run in the sixth on a Daniel Wasinger solo home run, then broke the game open with four runs in the seventh inning to go up 9-1.



McNeese had seven hits in the game but four times after a base hit, the Cowboys would hit into a double play squashing any kind of rally.



Cowboys starting pitcher Tyler Wesley (1-2) took the loss after he allowed four runs on four hits in 2.2 innings of action.



SLU’s Carlisle Koestler improved to 5-1 on the season after he threw six innings of five hit, one run ball to get the win.



Rogers led the Cowboys at the plate with two hits.

