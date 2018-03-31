FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful and warm Easter, with rain returning this week

Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s. North of I-10 will see the mid 50s in a few places. You may not need a jacket tonight. It will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the south. There could be some patchy fog easy Sunday morning.

Our Easter will be very nice! There is no chance for any rain and there will be lots of sunshine! A few clouds are very possible, but there will still more sunshine than anything else. Temperatures will be a little warmer reaching the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. It will be a perfect day for the kids to get outside and do some East egg hunting!

Next week looks to be warm with temperatures back in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will also be a few clouds around, and not as much sunshine. There is the possibility of a few showers during the day on Monday, but only 10%.

Tuesday will bring our next cold front. This one will be moving much quicker. I have a 60% chance for Tuesday, and a 30% chance for Wednesday morning. Most of the rain on Tuesday will hold off until the evening. Then we will see a lot of rain overnight into early Wednesday morning. Since this front is moving so fast, I do not expect any severe weather. Only a few showers with a few thunderstorms.

Our temperatures will have a slight and quickly cool-down after the cold front passes. Highs on Wednesday, will be in the low 70s, with lows back in the mid 50s. Then by Friday, we will already have temperatures back in the low 80s for the high, and mid 60s for the low.

There will also be a few more days of some rain by the end of next week into the weekend. There is a 40% chance for rain on Friday, then a 30% chance for next Saturday. We are heading into our spring-weather pattern where rain is possible just about any day and temperatures will be much warmer. Enjoy the 70s while they are still around!

