Precautionary boil advisory issued for south Lake Charles

Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s. North of I-10 will see the mid 50s in a few places. You may not need a jacket tonight. It will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the south. There could be some patchy fog easy Sunday morning. Our Easter will be very nice! There is no chance for any rain and there will be lots of sunshine! A few clouds are very possible.More >>
Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s. North of I-10 will see the mid 50s in a few places. You may not need a jacket tonight. It will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the south. There could be some patchy fog easy Sunday morning. Our Easter will be very nice! There is no chance for any rain and there will be lots of sunshine! A few clouds are very possible.More >>
A boil advisory has been lifted for most of the customers in Waterworks District 12 in Ward Three.More >>
A boil advisory has been lifted for most of the customers in Waterworks District 12 in Ward Three.More >>
The First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir of Lake Charles will present the Mozart Requiem at 7:30 p.m. on March 30. The concert, held during the church's Good Friday service, will feature a full orchestra and soloists from LSU. The public is invited to the event. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir of Lake Charles will present the Mozart Requiem at 7:30 p.m. on March 30. The concert, held during the church's Good Friday service, will feature a full orchestra and soloists from LSU. The public is invited to the event. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>