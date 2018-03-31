Precautionary boil advisory issued for south Lake Charles

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some of south Lake Charles near Lake Charles Regional Airport.

City spokesman Matt Young said impacted areas include streets south of Gauthier Street that are located off Common Street/Gulf Highway.

The advisory is being issued due to a break in a water line near the intersection of Common and Gauthier Streets.

"It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container," said Young. "The recommended one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The advisory does not affect showering or bathing."

Young said water is expected to be restored within the next twelve hours, but the boil advisory will continue into the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.