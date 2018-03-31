Car drives into Rosita's Mexican Restaurant in Sulphur

A car drove into Rosita's in Sulphur on Saturday (Source: Chandler Watkins / KPLC)

A car drove into Rosita's Mexican Restaurant in Sulphur today.

According to the Sulphur Police Department, the driver was traveling eastbound on Highway 90 when she approached a red light.

The driver told police her brakes gave out and she couldn't stop. She swerved to avoid hitting another car before driving into the restaurant.

No major injuries have been reported.

Rosita's will be closed until the damage can be repaired.

