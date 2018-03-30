Kinder cemetery looking for help identifying graves

There are over 400 people buried at a cemetery in Kinder, but many are unknown.

Descendants and the cemetery's board are looking to change that.

"This was the old colored cemetery," said Louris Sherman.

Many of Sherman's family can be at the Botley Cemetery in Kinder.

But there are a few things about the cemetery that upset him.

"If your family is buried in the cemetery, you want to keep it up…at least you owe them that," said Sherman.

Sherman, who serves as president of the cemetery's board, says the upkeep has gone downhill even though they pay someone to do it.

"It bothers you," he said. "It's kind of like throwing something away that's real important to you, and then all at once you look up and say what did I do with that? I threw it away."

There are over 400 people buried in the cemetery, and while some graves have headstones there's many left unmarked."

"We are left now with I don't know how many out here without any name on it," said Sherman.

Lori Morehead also has family here and says some of the engravings are barely legible.

" You know it's writing there, (and) we can't read it," she said.

While they work to restore the cemetery, they hope families will come forward and help identify some of these graves.

"We are trying to find the families that have somebody buried here," said Sherman. "They may know where they are because we can't tell them where the bodies are."

Because though they've been laid to rest, they should never be forgotten.

"That's a person, and that's history so any history that we can recover, I mean it's well worth it," said Morehead.

If you would like to help identify graves at the cemetery or help clean up you can contact Sherman at 337-853-8265 or Morehead at 337-853-7191.

