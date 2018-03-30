Kinder cemetery looking for help identifying graves

There's over 400 people buried at a cemetery in Kinder, but many are unknown. Descendants and the cemetery's board are looking to change that. "This was the old colored cemetery," said Louris Sherman. Many of Sherman's family can be at the Botley Cemetery in Kinder. But there are a few things about the cemetery that upset him. "If your family is buried in the cemetery, you want to keep it up…at least you owe them that...More >>
Louisiana is the only state that requires florists to have a license in order to operate. However, recent efforts at the state legislature are seeking to scrap the requirement. Currently, at least one person at every floral shop in the state is required to have an occupational license. The Louisiana Horticulture Law states that no person can solicit business in the retail floristry business without the proper license, making Louisiana the only state that ...More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Friday. The conference, which will be held at police headquarters, is to announce the findings of BRPD's internal investigation of the two officers that were involved in the Alton Sterling shooting. Mobile users click HERE to watch live. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. North of I-10 could see the mid 40s in a few places. You might need a light jacket if you have any evening plans, but it will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the east. This great weather will continue all Easter weekend! There will be more sunshine, and no chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.More >>
