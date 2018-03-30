2018 Louisiana High School All-Star baseball roster announced

The roster has been announced for the 2018 LHSCA / LHSBCA All-Star Baseball game on May 18-19.
Southwest Louisiana athletes were selected to both the West and East All-Star rosters.
The rosters are loaded with local talent. Nine total athletes from Southwest Louisiana will play in the all-star game.
Barbe's Bryan Lawrence & Antonio Gauthier, DeRidder's Dakota Courtney, LaGrange's Colton Frank IV, St. Louis' Logan Gray & Jeremiah Ceasar and Sulphur's Chance Stone & Scott Jones all made the 25-man West roster. St. Louis head coach John Michael Collins will also serve as an assistant coach.
On the East roster, Starks' Bryce Wilfer is our lone representative.
The All-Star weekend is set for May 18-19 at Louisiana College in Pineville, LA.
