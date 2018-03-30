Sports Person of the Week - Jordan LaFosse

The Sam Houston Lady Broncos are nearing the end of another impressive regular season. At 23-2, Sam Houston is rank number two in 5A. They're also just one win away from an outright district title.

"We are starting to get into the groove of things and starting to get back to where we want to be," said Lady Bronco shortstop Jordan LaFosse.

Where the Lady Broncos want to be, is not where they finished in 2017. In a playoff loss to Central High School, Sam Houston committed seven errors as they fell apart in the quarterfinal round.

"That team wasn’t us," said third baseman Jill Poullard. "This year and the years to come, we have a lot to prove."

Redemption has been the Lady Broncos' motivation.

"We have a shirt made and on the back it says unproven," said Sam Houston pitcher Jenny Griggers. "Our shirt says unproven so that we can prove to ourselves that we are better than that and we can overcome it."

The junior-heavy Lady Broncos have set themselves up to overcome last year's struggles thanks to upperclassmen leadership. Junior shortstop Jordan LaFosse has been a shining example.

"I’ve grown a lot and I have learned a lot of new things as a teammate. It doesn’t matter what age you are, you can be someone that's there for the younger ones and older ones to go to," said LaFosse. "It’s a great feeling."

LaFosse is considered one of the team “moms” because of how she takes care of her teammates.

"Jordan brings a lot of talent, hard work and dedication," right fielder Makenah Hamilton said. "She is one of our leaders."

She's giving that same support at the plate, too. As the clean-up batter, she's hitting .423 with 31 RBIs this season.

"Without her, some of these games that we have won, wouldn’t have been a win without her," admitted Poullard.

"She’s a great leader and a great friend," said Griggers. "She makes sure that you are doing everything you’re supposed to and she is just a great person all around."

LaFosse and the rest of this talented lineup are hoping to bring home the state title for the first time since 2015.

"Anything short of that just doesn’t matter I guess," Poullard said. "All of the work is leading up to that and that’s what we want-- nothing less."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.