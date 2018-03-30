Lawmakers seek to repeal state's licensing requirement for florists

Louisiana is the only state that requires florists to have a license in order to operate.

However, recent efforts at the state legislature are seeking to scrap the requirement. Currently, at least one person at every floral shop in the state is required to have an occupational license.

The Louisiana Horticulture Law states that no person can solicit business in the retail floristry business without the proper license, making Louisiana the only state that requires a license to arrange flowers.

The bill proposal does have some debate surrounding it though, one local licensed florist believes that the requirement should be upheld.

"I believe that its a good thing to have a license. It shows that you know what you're doing and not just anybody can pop up a shop anywhere, sell flowers on the street or just anywhere along the road without having a qualified licensed designer; someone that knows what they're doing."

-Nancy Desormeaux, Licensed florist

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the requirements to qualify for the Retail Florist License are passing a written exam with a fee of $114 and paying a separate fee of $100 for the license itself.

The license allows the holder to arrange and sell floral designs and cut flowers and ornamental plants.

The new bill introduced in the 2018 Regular Session, so far, has only passed through the committee with an 8 to 6 vote. It now heads to the full house for consideration.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.