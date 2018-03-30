FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather for our Easter weekend

Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. North of I-10 could see the mid 40s in a few places. You might need a light jacket if you have any evening plans, but it will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the east.

This great weather will continue all Easter weekend! There will be more sunshine, and no chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday. A few clouds will return in the afternoon, but there will be more sunshine than anything else. Our temperatures will be a little warmer. We will start the day off in the 50s, then will warm up to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Whether you want to have an Easter egg hunt on Saturday or Sunday, it will be perfect weather!

Next week looks to be warm with temperatures back in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will also be a few clouds around, and not as much sunshine. There is the possibility of a few showers during the day on Monday, but only 10%.

Tuesday will bring our next cold front. This one will be moving much quicker. I have a 60% chance for Tuesday, and a 30% chance for Wednesday morning. Most of the rain on Tuesday will hold off until the evening. Then we will see a lot of rain overnight into early Wednesday morning. Since this front is moving so fast, I do not expect any severe weather. Only a few showers with a thunderstorm or two.

Our temperatures will have a slight and quickly cool-down after the cold front passes. Highs on Wednesday, will be in the mid 70s, with lows back in the mid 50s. Then by Friday, we will already have temperatures back in the low 80s for the high, and mid 60s for the low.

There will also be a few more days of some rain by the end of next week into the weekend. There is a 40% chance for rain on Friday, then a 30% chance for next Saturday.

