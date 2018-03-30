Requirements for Louisiana floristry license

The Louisiana Horticulture Law states that no person can solicit business in the retail floristry business without the proper license, making Louisiana the only state that requires a license to arrange flowers.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the requirements to qualify for the Retail Florist License are passing a written exam with a fee of $114 and paying a separate fee of $100 for the license itself.

The license allows the holder to arrange and sell floral designs and cut flowers and ornamental plants.

A new bill introduced in the 2018 Regular Session calls for the repeal of this regulation.

