WATCH LIVE: BRPD announces findings of internal investigation

Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. North of I-10 could see the mid 40s in a few places. You might need a light jacket if you have any evening plans, but it will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the east. This great weather will continue all Easter weekend! There will be more sunshine, and no chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Tuesday morning announced his decision to not file charges against two officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. Two Baton Rouge Police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, responded to reports of a suspicious person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, Triple S Food Mart, on July 5, 2016. According to a police dispatch, officers were told a man outside the store was threatening another man with a gun. The officers an...
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry expected to provide an update on the Alton Sterling investigation at 10 a.m. KPLC and FOX29 will be streaming the story live here and on Facebook.
