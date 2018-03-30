WATCH LIVE: BRPD announces findings of internal investigation

Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. North of I-10 could see the mid 40s in a few places. You might need a light jacket if you have any evening plans, but it will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the east. This great weather will continue all Easter weekend! There will be more sunshine, and no chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.