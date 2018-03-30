Jones, Soto set track ablaze in 5k at Florida Relays

GAINSVILLE, Florida – McNeese distance runner Nathan Jones posted the second-fastest time in the 5,000-meters in school history when he clocked a first-place time and nation's fastest mark of 14:02.59 on Thursday night to cap the first day of the Pepsi Florida Relays.



That mark, a new personal record by 13 seconds, was 12 seconds off the meet record in an event that has featured some of the best distance runners in the country over the years.



Teammate Enrique Soto finished seventh in the race, also with a PR time of 14:21.41 and beating his previous record by 14 seconds.



In addition to Jones ranking No. 1 in the nation, Soto's mark ranks him fifth in the nation heading into this weekend's meets. Two of the runners that finished ahead of Soto ran unattached.



On the women's side, Gladys Jerotich finished first in her 5,000-meter heat and 13th overall with a time of 17:30.46, exactly four seconds better than her previous personal best. That time ranks her No. 3 in the conference heading into the weekend.



The meet continues on Friday with a majority of the Cowboys and Cowgirls to compete.

