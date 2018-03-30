CONSIDER THIS: What is Dividing us? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CONSIDER THIS: What is Dividing us?

By John Ware, General Manager
Connect
CONSIDER THIS: What is Dividing us? CONSIDER THIS: What is Dividing us?
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Traditionally people have said not to talk about two things, politics and religion. Since this is Good Friday and also the beginning of Passover, let’s go ahead and talk about both of them anyway.

I hear a lot of comments that President Trump has divided us. Also that some hotly debated political issue is proof that religious people aren’t living their values. As a Christian, I will go ahead and admit that I fail. I fail a lot. I’d never tell you that I am better than you because I have a faith in a particular religion. I know I’m not. But when I fail at being Christ-like, I pick it up and try again.

As to the issue of us as a divided nation and people, I ask you to consider this: If we are divided it’s not because of President Trump, it’s because we have chosen to be divided. Each of us, individually.  In the same way that no one can “make you mad”, you choose to be mad about what someone has said or done.  And yes, I fail at remembering and living this also, so I know it’s not simple or easy.

I’m not asking you to change your belief about our President, or racism, or gun control, or anything. I’m suggesting that we don’t have to unfriend, shout down, abandon, shoot, bomb, or destroy people who don’t agree with us about any topic. We should be able to discuss, even argue, any issue without hating each other. Without being divided. But none of us can change the other person, we can only change ourselves. My religion calls on me not to be divided, to love my neighbor. So I hope this weekend finds you feeling loved and forgiven, even if you don’t share my beliefs. Happy Easter everyone.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers seek to repeal state's licensing requirement for florists

    Lawmakers seek to repeal state's licensing requirement for florists

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-30 23:55:01 GMT

     Louisiana  is the only state that requires florists to have a license in order to operate.  However, recent efforts at the state legislature are seeking to scrap the requirement. Currently, at least one person at every floral shop in the state is required to have an occupational license. The Louisiana Horticulture Law states that no person can solicit business in the retail floristry business without the proper license, making Louisiana the only state that ...

    More >>

     Louisiana  is the only state that requires florists to have a license in order to operate.  However, recent efforts at the state legislature are seeking to scrap the requirement. Currently, at least one person at every floral shop in the state is required to have an occupational license. The Louisiana Horticulture Law states that no person can solicit business in the retail floristry business without the proper license, making Louisiana the only state that ...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: Sterling family holds press conference about BRPD decision

    WATCH LIVE: Sterling family holds press conference about BRPD decision

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-03-30 23:12:54 GMT
    Alton Sterling (Source: Facebook)Alton Sterling (Source: Facebook)

    The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Friday. The conference, which will be held at police headquarters, is to announce the findings of BRPD's internal investigation of the two officers that were involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.   Mobile users click HERE to watch live. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Friday. The conference, which will be held at police headquarters, is to announce the findings of BRPD's internal investigation of the two officers that were involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.   Mobile users click HERE to watch live. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather for our Easter weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather for our Easter weekend

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:02:28 GMT
    Easter Sunday weather looks perfect!Easter Sunday weather looks perfect!
    Easter Sunday weather looks perfect!Easter Sunday weather looks perfect!

    Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. North of I-10 could see the mid 40s in a few places. You might need a light jacket if you have any evening plans, but it will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the east. This great weather will continue all Easter weekend! There will be more sunshine, and no chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. North of I-10 could see the mid 40s in a few places. You might need a light jacket if you have any evening plans, but it will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the east. This great weather will continue all Easter weekend! There will be more sunshine, and no chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly