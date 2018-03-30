CONSIDER THIS: What is Dividing us?

Louisiana is the only state that requires florists to have a license in order to operate. However, recent efforts at the state legislature are seeking to scrap the requirement. Currently, at least one person at every floral shop in the state is required to have an occupational license. The Louisiana Horticulture Law states that no person can solicit business in the retail floristry business without the proper license, making Louisiana the only state that ...More >>
Louisiana is the only state that requires florists to have a license in order to operate. However, recent efforts at the state legislature are seeking to scrap the requirement. Currently, at least one person at every floral shop in the state is required to have an occupational license. The Louisiana Horticulture Law states that no person can solicit business in the retail floristry business without the proper license, making Louisiana the only state that ...More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Friday. The conference, which will be held at police headquarters, is to announce the findings of BRPD's internal investigation of the two officers that were involved in the Alton Sterling shooting. Mobile users click HERE to watch live. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Friday. The conference, which will be held at police headquarters, is to announce the findings of BRPD's internal investigation of the two officers that were involved in the Alton Sterling shooting. Mobile users click HERE to watch live. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. North of I-10 could see the mid 40s in a few places. You might need a light jacket if you have any evening plans, but it will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the east. This great weather will continue all Easter weekend! There will be more sunshine, and no chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Tonight, it will be clear and there is no chance for rain. The temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. North of I-10 could see the mid 40s in a few places. You might need a light jacket if you have any evening plans, but it will certainly be nice! The winds will also calm down and turn to the east. This great weather will continue all Easter weekend! There will be more sunshine, and no chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Tuesday morning announced his decision to not file charges against two officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. Two Baton Rouge Police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, responded to reports of a suspicious person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, Triple S Food Mart, on July 5, 2016. According to a police dispatch, officers were told a man outside the store was threatening another man with a gun. The officers an...More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Tuesday morning announced his decision to not file charges against two officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. Two Baton Rouge Police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, responded to reports of a suspicious person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, Triple S Food Mart, on July 5, 2016. According to a police dispatch, officers were told a man outside the store was threatening another man with a gun. The officers an...More >>