Camper catches fire at marina in Moss Bluff

By KPLC Digital Staff
A camper caught fire around midday Friday at Parkside Marina. (Source: KPLC viewer) A camper caught fire around midday Friday at Parkside Marina. (Source: KPLC viewer)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A camper caught fire at a marina in Moss Bluff Friday.

The fire happened around midday at Parkside Marina.

The person who answered the phone at Parkside said the person in the camper made it out.

KPLC has reached out to fire officials for more information.

