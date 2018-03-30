Petrochemical companies to pay $11 million for improper hazardous waste disposal

CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, OXY USA Inc., and PPG Industries, Inc. have agreed to pay $11 million to federal and state agencies (Source: CITGO)

Four petrochemical companies have agreed to pay $11 million to federal and state agencies after claims that they discharged hazardous substances into Bayou d'Inde in the Calcasieu Estuary.

According to a notice from the U.S. Justice Department found on the Federal Register, CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, OXY USA Inc., and PPG Industries, Inc. are the companies found to be in violation of proper disposal practices.

$3 million will reimburse the federal and state trustees for past assessment costs. The rest of the cost, $7.9 million, will be deposited into the Bayou d'Inde Area of Concern Site Restoration Account. This will be "for use by the trustees to pay for future natural resource restoration actions selected by the trustees."

