Why were there no tornado warnings issued?

This year, April Fool's Day just happens to fall on Easter Sunday. We asked local kids what they thought about this "more specialer" day, and their responses were as adorable as you'd expect. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
This year, April Fool's Day just happens to fall on Easter Sunday. We asked local kids what they thought about this "more specialer" day, and their responses were as adorable as you'd expect. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following Easter events have been announced for Southwest Louisiana. The Prien Lake Mall Bunny Photo Experience: The Easter Bunny will be posing for photos through March 31 in the Dillard's/Sears Court. Saturday, March 19, eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Hip into spring with Easter crafts and face painting. Sunday, March 25, bring you favorite furry friend to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. St. Raphael's Catholic Church Spring Fling: Saturday, April 21 ...More >>
The following Easter events have been announced for Southwest Louisiana. The Prien Lake Mall Bunny Photo Experience: The Easter Bunny will be posing for photos through March 31 in the Dillard's/Sears Court. Saturday, March 19, eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Hip into spring with Easter crafts and face painting. Sunday, March 25, bring you favorite furry friend to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. St. Raphael's Catholic Church Spring Fling: Saturday, April 21 ...More >>
A camper caught fire at a marina in Moss Bluff Friday. The fire happened around midday at Parkside Marina. The person who answered the phone at Parkside the person in the camper made it out. KPLC has reached out to fire officials for more information.More >>
A camper caught fire at a marina in Moss Bluff Friday. The fire happened around midday at Parkside Marina. The person who answered the phone at Parkside the person in the camper made it out. KPLC has reached out to fire officials for more information.More >>
If you follow KPLC’s broadcast or digital and social platforms, you probably saw that we issued a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of severe weather across Southwest Louisiana. These first alert weather days are issued by KPLC, with input from our team of meteorologists, when a severe weather threat is possible. We take these days incredibly seriously, and routinely add staff and resources to make sure we do our best to make sure you ...More >>
If you follow KPLC’s broadcast or digital and social platforms, you probably saw that we issued a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of severe weather across Southwest Louisiana. These first alert weather days are issued by KPLC, with input from our team of meteorologists, when a severe weather threat is possible. We take these days incredibly seriously, and routinely add staff and resources to make sure we do our best to make sure you ...More >>
Four petrochemical companies have agreed to pay $11 million to federal and state agencies after claims that they discharged hazardous substances into Bayou d'Inde in the Calcasieu Estuary. According to a notice from the U.S. Justice Department found on the Federal Register, CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, OXY USA Inc., and PPG Industries, Inc. are the companies found to be in violation of proper disposal practices. $3 million will reimburse th...More >>
Four petrochemical companies have agreed to pay $11 million to federal and state agencies after claims that they discharged hazardous substances into Bayou d'Inde in the Calcasieu Estuary. According to a notice from the U.S. Justice Department found on the Federal Register, CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, OXY USA Inc., and PPG Industries, Inc. are the companies found to be in violation of proper disposal practices. $3 million will reimburse th...More >>