Why were there no tornado warnings issued? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Why were there no tornado warnings issued?

By Jenelle Shriner, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KPLC) -

If you follow KPLC’s broadcast or digital and social platforms, you probably saw that we issued a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of severe weather across Southwest Louisiana. 

These first alert weather days are issued by KPLC, with input from our team of meteorologists, when a severe weather threat is possible. We take these days incredibly seriously, and routinely add staff and resources to make sure we do our best to make sure you are informed during times of weather threats. 

On Thursday morning, four confirmed tornadoes touched down between 4 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. in Allen and Calcasieu Parish.

But while you may have seen and heard alerts on your phone from our 7StormTeam mobile app indicating lightning and rain near your home, you never saw a tornado watch or warning Thursday morning.

And I’m sure you’re wondering why.

You may not know that KPLC does not have the authority to issue watches and warnings.

Those are actually issued by the National Weather Service. Once the National Weather Service issues an alert, it goes straight to your phone through our apps, our website, and on TV because we have the technology to make that happen. 

I personally reached out to the National Weather Service to ask the question – why were no watches or warnings issued?

Roger Erickson, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service, explains what happened.

“Early yesterday morning, we had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Calcasieu and Allen Parishes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“From the weather perspective, we saw a risk for tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and evening, as a tornado watch was in place for our region. However, as the line of storms slowed down, the event transitioned from a severe weather threat to a heavy rain and flooding threat. A flash flood watch was also in place, and many flash flood warnings were issued through the early morning hours due to the 5 to 10 inches of rain.

For a short period of time, a severe weather threat returned in the early morning hours, between 4 and 530 am. That was the time frame when we had the four tornadoes. We did not anticipate the storms becoming severe, as we had not seen anything on radar or had any reports from the area of any damages.

Spring is a common time of year to see severe weather like tornadoes. And we encourage everyone to have a plan on what to do if severe weather hits your area. Know where the best place to protect yourself in your home or work. Stay away from windows and doors. Try to cover up and protect yourself from flying debris. Sometimes severe weather strikes with little or no warning.”

We at KPLC are also extremely grateful there were no injuries reported. And while this explanation may not entirely help you understand why that tornado watch never made it to your mobile device, I hope it provides perspective.

We will continue to work with the National Weather Service to track storms, issue First Alert Weather days when needed, and keep you and your families safe. And as severe weather season is upon us, I’d encourage everyone to have a severe weather plan in place.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Little Kids, Big Talks: Easter and April Fool's Day

    Little Kids, Big Talks: Easter and April Fool's Day

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-30 18:41:37 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    This year, April Fool's Day just happens to fall on Easter Sunday. We asked local kids what they thought about this "more specialer" day, and their responses were as adorable as you'd expect. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    This year, April Fool's Day just happens to fall on Easter Sunday. We asked local kids what they thought about this "more specialer" day, and their responses were as adorable as you'd expect. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Easter Events 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Easter Events 2018

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-30 18:40:55 GMT
    Easter egg hunt for senior citizens at J.D. Clifton Center in Lake Charles (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)Easter egg hunt for senior citizens at J.D. Clifton Center in Lake Charles (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    The following Easter events have been announced for Southwest Louisiana. The Prien Lake Mall Bunny Photo Experience: The Easter Bunny will be posing for photos through March 31 in the Dillard's/Sears Court. Saturday, March 19, eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Hip into spring with Easter crafts and face painting. Sunday, March 25, bring you favorite furry friend to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. St. Raphael's Catholic Church Spring Fling: Saturday, April 21 ...

    More >>

    The following Easter events have been announced for Southwest Louisiana. The Prien Lake Mall Bunny Photo Experience: The Easter Bunny will be posing for photos through March 31 in the Dillard's/Sears Court. Saturday, March 19, eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Hip into spring with Easter crafts and face painting. Sunday, March 25, bring you favorite furry friend to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. St. Raphael's Catholic Church Spring Fling: Saturday, April 21 ...

    More >>

  • Camper catches fire at marina in Moss Bluff

    Camper catches fire at marina in Moss Bluff

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 18:34:42 GMT
    A camper caught fire around midday Friday at Parkside Marina. (Source: KPLC viewer)A camper caught fire around midday Friday at Parkside Marina. (Source: KPLC viewer)
    A camper caught fire around midday Friday at Parkside Marina. (Source: KPLC viewer)A camper caught fire around midday Friday at Parkside Marina. (Source: KPLC viewer)

    A camper caught fire at a marina in Moss Bluff Friday. The fire happened around midday at Parkside Marina. The person who answered the phone at Parkside the person in the camper made it out. KPLC has reached out to fire officials for more information.

    More >>

    A camper caught fire at a marina in Moss Bluff Friday. The fire happened around midday at Parkside Marina. The person who answered the phone at Parkside the person in the camper made it out. KPLC has reached out to fire officials for more information.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly