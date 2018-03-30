Little Kids, Big Talks: Easter and April Fool's Day

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Tuesday morning announced his decision to not file charges against two officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. Two Baton Rouge Police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, responded to reports of a suspicious person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, Triple S Food Mart, on July 5, 2016. According to a police dispatch, officers were told a man outside the store was threatening another man with a gun. The officers an...