Little Kids, Big Talks: Easter and April Fool's Day

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This year, April Fool's Day just happens to fall on Easter Sunday.

We asked local kids what they thought about this "more specialer" day, and their responses were as adorable as you'd expect.

