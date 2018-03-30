Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Thursday, Mar 29

Eric Chapman, 29, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana, resisting an officer by flight, display of plates, driver must be licensed, proper equipment required on vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Ramsey Duhon, 23, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.

Javon Thibodeaux, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Dashia Simon, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Lori Mott, 30, Jennings: theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25, 000

Mirenda Gant, 37, Westlake: Child desertion.

Crystal Reeves, 40, Ragley: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Michael Newell, 48, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

D'Andre Nixon, 22, Gueydan: Direct contempt of court.

Jamica Fondel, 37, Lake Charles: entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, three counts of theft than $1,000, criminal trepass, direct contempt of court, theft less than $1,000.

Russell Holland, 39, Lake Charles: domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Daniell Burnett, 22, Lake Charles: simple burglary.

Miguel Santana, 37, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

