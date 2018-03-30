FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter weekend forecast

Rain is gone for the next several days which means great weather ahead for our Easter weekend. We kick off our Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s as a much more pleasant feel is ahead today with lower humidity and sunshine with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Through the evening temperatures will drop into the 50s and even upper 40s in some spots overnight bringing a nice feel to our Saturday morning for those of you who like cooler weather.

Through the weekend, high pressure will build over the area with afternoon highs gradually warmer by Sunday but still slightly below 80 degrees by afternoon. A bigger warm-up returns early next week with the humidity increasing ahead of our next chance for rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Our next weather maker will push through in the form of a cold front Wednesday morning bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms and another slightly cooler air mass behind the front for Thursday and Friday with highs going back into the 70s. More rain is possible again by next weekend.

River levels remain high and continue to rise along the Sabine with increased releases resulting in higher forecast crests. With the possibility of even more releases possible, it’s not known what the eventual crests will be on the Sabine so it’s important to monitor the changing forecast over the weekend and into next week if you live near the river and be prepared to take action to move to higher ground.

