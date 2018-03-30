Nonprofit animal shelter holding Paws 4 Life Fest

No Paws Left Behind is a nonprofit organization in DeRidder that strives to help stray animals have a home.More >>
Some Frasch Elementary students may one day be flying the skies over Southwest Louisiana. They're here on a tour of Southland Field, south of Sulphur. Inside the terminal "These are the controls for the engine, but don't worry about the engine," airport manager Tim Lafleur told the students. "We're up in the air flying already. You already put it up in the air. You will be able to manipulate the controls to see what's going on already." Lafleur lets students...More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed an E-F one tornado touched down in the Moss Bluff Thursday morning as a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area. The Willow Drive area saw heavy damage with power lines and downed trees, but no reports of injuries. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Every time our area sees heavy rain, those in the Greenwich Terrace worry history will repeat itself. Last year's rains from Tropical Storm Harvey swamped the Kayouche Coulee and sent flood waters into their homes. Maudry Alfred lives in the terrace and is worried about the rain. She says since the Kayouche coulee flooded she's afraid the home she is almost finish repairing will experience another flood because of the coulee. But Mayor Nic Hunter says they ar...More >>
