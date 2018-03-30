Nonprofit animal shelter holding Paws 4 Life Fest

No Paws Left Behind is a nonprofit organization in DeRidder that strives to help stray animals have a home.

They are holding a Paws 4 Life Fest tomorrow at the Washington Street Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be live music, vendors, pictures with the Easter Bunny, a firetruck for kids to explore, and more to help benefit the local animal shelter.

No Paws Left Behind hopes this will help not only support their cause, but also allow some of their dogs get adopted.

People in attendance can also “dunk a cop” in a dunk tank, as well as participate in a silent auction.

For more information on the event, or No Paws Left Behind, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.