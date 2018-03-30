Hometown Hero: Dr. Buck Halley - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hometown Hero: Dr. Buck Halley

KPLC-TV KPLC-TV
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Not too many people can claim they retired from three careers. But Buck Halley did. He signed up for the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before he even finished at Sulphur High.

"I went in two weeks before I graduated high school. I still got my diploma. I got there and I went into the medical field. I became a hospital corpsman. I went to hospital corps school." 

After his medical career in the Navy, Halley went to work for Cities Service. But then he decided that dentistry might be in his calling.

"I went to dental school at 31. Graduated at 35. Practiced four years in Westlake. Then I went back to do a residency in pediatric dentistry at 41. Finished at 41." 

After returning to Westlake as a dentist, Halley retired to Toledo Bend. But then the military called him back to help with soldier training at Fort Polk. He would play the role of a civilian in Iraq or Afghanistan.

"I was there 12 years. It was a part time job, I was paid a little. I would have really done it for nothing. Because I had a tremendous time working with the soldiers and with the people there." 

A varied career and active community life makes this community leader a Hometown Hero.  

Copyright 2018 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nonprofit animal shelter holding Paws 4 Life Fest

    Nonprofit animal shelter holding Paws 4 Life Fest

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-03-30 09:10:28 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    No Paws Left Behind is a nonprofit organization in DeRidder that strives to help stray animals have a home.

    More >>

    No Paws Left Behind is a nonprofit organization in DeRidder that strives to help stray animals have a home.

    More >>

  • Hometown Hero: Dr. Buck Halley

    Hometown Hero: Dr. Buck Halley

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-03-30 08:59:45 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV
    Not too many people can claim they retired from three careers. But Buck Halley did. He signed up for the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before he even finished at Sulphur High. "I went in two weeks before I graduated high school. I still got my diploma. I got there and I went into the medical field. I became a hospital corpsman. I went to hospital corps school."  After his medical career in the Navy, Halley went to work for Cities Service. But then he decided that de...More >>
    Not too many people can claim they retired from three careers. But Buck Halley did. He signed up for the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before he even finished at Sulphur High. "I went in two weeks before I graduated high school. I still got my diploma. I got there and I went into the medical field. I became a hospital corpsman. I went to hospital corps school."  After his medical career in the Navy, Halley went to work for Cities Service. But then he decided that de...More >>

  • Students learn about flying at Southland Field

    Students learn about flying at Southland Field

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:31 AM EDT2018-03-30 08:31:53 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    Some Frasch Elementary students may one day be flying the skies over Southwest Louisiana. They're here on a tour of Southland Field, south of Sulphur. Inside the terminal "These are the controls for the engine, but don't worry about the engine," airport manager Tim Lafleur told the students. "We're up in the air flying already. You already put it up in the air. You will be able to manipulate the controls to see what's going on already." Lafleur lets students...

    More >>

    Some Frasch Elementary students may one day be flying the skies over Southwest Louisiana. They're here on a tour of Southland Field, south of Sulphur. Inside the terminal "These are the controls for the engine, but don't worry about the engine," airport manager Tim Lafleur told the students. "We're up in the air flying already. You already put it up in the air. You will be able to manipulate the controls to see what's going on already." Lafleur lets students...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly