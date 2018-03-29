Moss Bluff storm damage - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Moss Bluff storm damage

By David Bray, Producer
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

The National Weather Service has confirmed an E-F one tornado touched down in the Moss Bluff Thursday morning as a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area. 

The Willow Drive area saw heavy damage with power lines and downed trees, but no reports of injuries. 

