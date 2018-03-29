Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Thursday morning's storms in SWLA

The National Weather Service has confirmed an E-F one tornado touched down in the Moss Bluff Thursday morning as a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area. The Willow Drive area saw heavy damage with power lines and downed trees, but no reports of injuries. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Every time our area sees heavy rain, those in the Greenwich Terrace worry history will repeat itself. Last year's rains from Tropical Storm Harvey swamped the Kayouche Coulee and sent flood waters into their homes. Maudry Alfred lives in the terrace and is worried about the rain. She says since the Kayouche coulee flooded she's afraid the home she is almost finish repairing will experience another flood because of the coulee. But Mayor Nic Hunter says they ar...More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed that Wednesday nights storm produced four tornadoes. No injuries have been reported. Below is the classification and location of each tornado: Big Woods: EF-0 Winds 75 mph Started 4:21 AM Length 0.9 Kinder-Coushatta: EF-1 Winds 105 Started 5:14 AM Length 4.3 miles Gillis: EF-1 Winds 105 Started 4:46 AM Length 6.5 miles Moss Bluff: EF-1 Winds 110 Started 4:47 AM Length 1.85 miles Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A line of storms rolled through Southwest Louisiana Thursday morning, leaving behind a wake of fallen trees and downed power lines. A significant amount of the damage was in Moss Bluff and Kinder. We've compiled photos from KPLC and our viewers.More >>
Thousands are without power in Southwest Louisiana after last night's storms. Many of those are in the Vinton area, where more than 750 Entergy customers are without electricity. Entergy reports that 2,402 in Calcasieu are without power, 369 in Jeff Davis, 88 in Allen and 31 in Cameron. BECi is reporting 4,125 without power as of 8:20 a.m. There are 1,533 BECi customers without power in Vernon Parish, 1,508 without power in Allen, 537 in Calcacasieu, 261 in Beauregard and 219...More >>
